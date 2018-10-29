Leerink Swann Cuts Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target to $141.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from $146.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

ZBH stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. 73,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $201,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $201,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $202,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

