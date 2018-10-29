Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,389 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of Lear worth $171,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.34. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.47.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.