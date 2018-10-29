LCI Industries (LCII) and Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Head to Head Comparison

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Delphi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion 0.83 $132.88 million $5.76 12.34 Delphi Technologies $4.85 billion 0.43 $285.00 million $5.15 4.57

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. Delphi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.92% 23.39% 14.69% Delphi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LCI Industries and Delphi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Delphi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.76%. Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.99%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delphi Technologies pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Delphi Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

