Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 7,828 LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.
Shares of RAMP traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 149,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,509. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $51.51.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.
