Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kirby makes up about 4.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirby by 53.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kirby by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 264,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Kirby by 18.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Kirby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $275,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,316.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,104 shares of company stock worth $5,099,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. 38,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

