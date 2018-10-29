Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 226.15%.

In related news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Carbone purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,848 shares of company stock worth $332,872. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 84.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 495,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $209,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 14.5% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% in the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

