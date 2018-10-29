Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lamden has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $47,351.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00081717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

