Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 47 by Cfra

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 47 price target from research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68.70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 51.08.

LHN stock opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

