L Brands Inc (LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. L Brands has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.