KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.70 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Felise Feingold sold 4,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $54,336.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,146 shares in the company, valued at $663,829.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded KVH Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

