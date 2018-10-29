KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 112,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 339,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB opened at $40.86 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.