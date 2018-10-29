Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Lowered by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

