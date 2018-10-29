Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.61. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

