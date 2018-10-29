Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given a €8.20 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.19 ($11.85).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €7.02 ($8.16) on Thursday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a 1 year high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.