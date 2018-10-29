KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of KLA-Tencor worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,347,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,470,000 after buying an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,405,000 after buying an additional 206,616 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after buying an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $75,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

