Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,340,938 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 28th total of 36,007,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,327,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.59 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

