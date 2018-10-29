Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €52.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.78 ($52.07).

Get Software alerts:

SOW opened at €39.54 ($45.98) on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a 52-week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.