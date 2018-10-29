Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €120.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.17 ($109.50).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.45 ($77.27) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a one year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

