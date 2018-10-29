Kendall Capital Management Has $869,000 Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after buying an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 649,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,970,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. 200,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,463. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.32. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

