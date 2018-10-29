Kendall Capital Management Has $485,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 270.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 83,443 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

TMHC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

