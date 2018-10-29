Kendall Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Legg Mason comprises 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Legg Mason worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 7,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 858,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

In related news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.