KemPharm (KMPH) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded KemPharm from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

KMPH stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,012,650 shares of company stock worth $6,032,461 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KemPharm by 15,976.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

