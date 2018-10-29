KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,005 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 28th total of 1,154,728 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,012,650 shares of company stock worth $6,032,461 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 1,847.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

KMPH opened at $2.35 on Monday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered shares of KemPharm from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

