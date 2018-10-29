Kcash Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $494,488.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

