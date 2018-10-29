JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE) Insider Purchases £11,065.14 in Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sian Hansen acquired 11,898 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £11,065.14 ($14,458.57).

Shares of LON:MATE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Monday.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

