JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €94.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.17 ($109.50).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.45 ($77.27) on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

