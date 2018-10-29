JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.90 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.90 ($45.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.42 ($44.68).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €35.13 ($40.84) on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.