Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $139,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $117,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $141,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $204,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

JNJ stock opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

