Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.13-8.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.16.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.54.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 202.0% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

