JMP Securities Lowers Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target to $99.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ellie Mae from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

NYSE ELLI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ellie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

In other Ellie Mae news, EVP Peter Hirsch sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $119,938.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $59,530.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $2,167,821. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 129.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at $379,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.