JMP Securities Analysts Give Meritage Homes (MTH) a $47.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.64.
NYSE MTH opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.
