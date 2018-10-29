JMP Securities Analysts Give Meritage Homes (MTH) a $47.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE MTH opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

