JMP Group LLC (JMP) Director Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 6,119 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Thomas Rowe Wright purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,656.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,984.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Rowe Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Thomas Rowe Wright purchased 6,350 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,432.50.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 53,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.59. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JMP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

