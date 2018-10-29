Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Navient Corp (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 20.36 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.