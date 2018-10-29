Jefferies Financial Group Increases Boeing (BA) Price Target to $420.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.21.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $255.33 and a one year high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,421,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

