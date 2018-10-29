Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trustmark Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRMK. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.