Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kosmos Energy Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.61. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

In other news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

