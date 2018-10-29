James Investment Research Inc. Sells 12,110 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,605.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

