James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CRS stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

