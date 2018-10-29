James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 137,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,903.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,012,805. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

