Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 10th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

