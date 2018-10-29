J M Smucker Co (SJM) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.