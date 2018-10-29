Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on Iterum Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

