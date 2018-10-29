ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $119.25. ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

