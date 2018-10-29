iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK) Position Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 255,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,593. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $238.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

