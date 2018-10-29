iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stake Lowered by Live Your Vision LLC

Live Your Vision LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. 2,619,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,858. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

