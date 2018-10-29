iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 681.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000.

OEF opened at $119.12 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $131.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

