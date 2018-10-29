iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,149 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

