iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after buying an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after buying an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,199,000 after buying an additional 5,268,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $267.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $1.2774 dividend. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

