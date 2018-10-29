iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 102,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 228,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,732. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $128.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.2609 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

