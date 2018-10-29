IQIYI Inc (IQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,277,166 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 28th total of 46,732,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,781,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $22.06 on Monday. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

